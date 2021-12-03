Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

