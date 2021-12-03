Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 288 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.07 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

