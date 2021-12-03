Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 14,878 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 91.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321,665 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,340,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE:RJF opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.