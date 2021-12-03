Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $554.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.