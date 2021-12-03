Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

