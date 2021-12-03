Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 370 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

