Financial Analysis: Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) vs. Its Peers

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million $7.22 million 8.65 Westbury Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.33

Westbury Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 2154 8926 7202 506 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp rivals beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

