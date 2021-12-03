Financial Survey: Intelsat (INTEQ) versus Its Competitors

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intelsat to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intelsat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 639 721 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Intelsat’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.08

Intelsat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Volatility and Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat rivals beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

