Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.24. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

