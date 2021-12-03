First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases Shares of 7,848 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHB stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $441.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

