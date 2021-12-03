First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $272.25. 27,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,401. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.78 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

