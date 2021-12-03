First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $475,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 5,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,946. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.