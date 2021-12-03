First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 95 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. 578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,859. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

