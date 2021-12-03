First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 1,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

