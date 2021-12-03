First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

