First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.