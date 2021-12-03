First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $33.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

