First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.55. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

