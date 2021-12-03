First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

