First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 7th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.