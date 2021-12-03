Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fisker by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fisker by 3,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 446,757 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 11,552,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,645. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

