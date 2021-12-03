Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.820-$4.940 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.68. 2,029,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,283. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.80.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

