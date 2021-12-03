Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Flower One stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

