Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.59

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 1430741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.