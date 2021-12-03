Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CFO Purchases $14,788.20 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CFO Charles Scheiwe purchased 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $14,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLUX opened at $5.15 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

