Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,024,108 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

