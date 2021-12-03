Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.64

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.64 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.32). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 393,932 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21. The stock has a market cap of £614.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.90.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.