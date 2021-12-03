ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder A.S. Gravityrock Sells 12,195 Shares

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FORG stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 380,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12. ForgeRock Inc has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,462,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FORG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

