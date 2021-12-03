ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Down 9.4%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 7,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 653,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.