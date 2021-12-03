Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FTTRF opened at $4.34 on Monday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
Forterra Company Profile
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.