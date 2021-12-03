Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FTTRF opened at $4.34 on Monday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

