Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

