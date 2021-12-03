Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.69 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

