Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 51,089 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Model N worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $228,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

