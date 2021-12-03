Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 780,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of View by 423.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of View by 49.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

