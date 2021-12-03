Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,637 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,722 shares of company stock worth $13,769,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

