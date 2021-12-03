FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 9.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 436,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,808,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 4.67.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

