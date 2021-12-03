Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $434,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

