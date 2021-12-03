Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $691,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $322,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.16 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

