Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $400,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $518.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.67 and a 200 day moving average of $476.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.