Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $579,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

