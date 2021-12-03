Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.