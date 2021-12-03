Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $118.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

