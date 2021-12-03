Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 211.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

TRNO stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

