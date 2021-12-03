Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.