Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

