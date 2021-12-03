Fundamentun LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $629.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.