Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 435,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

