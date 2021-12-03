Furucombo (COMBO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $510,196.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.94 or 0.07957897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.17 or 0.99879225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

