FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FutureFuel worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

