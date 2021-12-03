FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.89). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $481.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

